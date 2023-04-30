Cleveland Browns: 3 positions that still need to be addressed after 2023 NFL Draft
The biggest part of the 2023 NFL offseason is officially behind us. Not that there won’t still be some roster activity, but the heat of free agency and the draft are now officially over. The Cleveland Browns roster is anything but set in stone but based on decisions this past weekend by Andrew Berry it’s really starting to take shape.
Even though this was one of the lightest drafts in recent history for the Browns, it could be one of the most important as well. Berry has gone all in with trades for Deshaun Watson and Elijah Moore which makes it that much more important to hit on the remainder of the picks.
Overall, Berry hit in a lot of spots where it feels like this roster is weak. He certainly drafted four offensive players and three defensive players. While this roster certainly started to come together this past weekend, there are still three pretty big holes.
Here are three positions not yet solved before the start of the 2023 seasons.
Browns Position of need No. 3: Linebacker
On paper, the Cleveland Browns don’t look too bad at the linebacker position. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (JOK), Anthony Walker, and Jacob Phillips will be the likely starters with Sione Takitaki and Tony Field Fields as depth.
Five capable linebackers on a roster is typically plenty, but injuries have plagued this position for years. Walker and Takitaki are both coming off season-ending injuries while JOK and Phillips have been sidelined multiple games in each of their early careers in the NFL.
I didn’t expect the Browns to take a linebacker extremely early in the 2023 draft, but I was shocked to not see them take anyone. If even one of these guys goes down for the year (which seems likely), the depth at this position gets thin very quickly.