Cleveland Browns 3 studs (and 2 duds) from crucial Week 10 win in Baltimore
• Deshaun Watson needs to start quicker
• Myles Garrett is a freak
• David Njoku full-steam ahead
By Randy Gurzi
Cleveland Browns Dud: James Hudson III, Right Tackle
Injuries have impacted the Browns offensive line in a big way this year. In Week 1, they lost Jack Conklin for the season when he suffered an ACL and MCL tear. With him out, rookie fourth-round pick Dawand Jones took over and has been a pleasant surprise. Unfortunately, he was out in Week 10 against the Ravens as was left tackle Jedrick Wills.
While Wills was put on the IR and is expected to miss roughly six weeks, Jones isn't expected to be out for long. That's good since his replacement struggled on Sunday. Third-year player James Hudson played right tackle while Geron Christian handled the left. There were struggles from both sides but Hudson really had issues.
Lined up against former Cleveland defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, Hudson found himself on the wrong side of many battles. On an early third-down play, Clowney bull-rushed him and was able to sack Watson for a three-yard loss. He also sacked him for a one-yard loss when they were inside the Baltimore 10, helping the Ravens hold their offense to a field goal.
Two plays after that sack, Hudson was called for holding, which came on a third-and-goal. The penalty wound up being declined since Watson had to throw the ball out of the back of the end zone since no one was open. Even though that means it's not going to be in the box score, the hold was just another example of Hudson struggling to fill in for Jones.