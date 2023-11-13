Cleveland Browns 3 studs (and 2 duds) from crucial Week 10 win in Baltimore
• Deshaun Watson needs to start quicker
• Myles Garrett is a freak
• David Njoku full-steam ahead
By Randy Gurzi
Cleveland Browns Dud: Deshaun Watson, Quarterback
The last time Deshaun Watson started against an AFC North rival was in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In that game, his first pass was intended for tight end Harrison Bryant but ended up going for a defensive touchdown thanks to Alex Highsmith recording a pick-six. This weekend against the Ravens, Watson had a similar start to the game.
Jerome Ford went for four yards on first down and then Watson dropped back to pass on second-and-six. Kevin Stefanski called a short pass to tight end David Njoku and Watson threw it in his direction. It was a bit of a lackadaisical pass and safety Kyle Hamilton read it the whole way. He first batted it in the air but then caught it and ran the ball in for an 18-yard touchdown.
On the next drive, the Browns had to punt after just four plays. Ford gained 13 yards on first down but then Watson had three misfires — including one where Elijah Moore was open as well as a third-down pass to Njoku that would have still been short of a first down. Baltimore quickly scored again and it was a 14-0 hole before Watson even completed a pass. And he only had one after the first quarter, going 1-of-9 for 19 yards.
From there, he really turned it on. Watson was nearly perfect in the second half and finished the day with 213 yards on 20-of-34 passing with a touchdown and one interception. He also ran for 37 yards helping to move the ball with his legs. On top of all of that, he led the game-winning drive.
Having said that, he has to figure out a way to start quicker. The first-half struggles have continued to be an issue, as have turnovers. He not only threw a pick-six on the opening possession but he nearly turned it over on the game-winning drive, losing the ball while being sacked. Had it not been for a heads-up play from Wyatt Teller, that drive might have never happened.