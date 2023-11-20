Cleveland Browns 3 studs (and 2 duds) in last-second win over Steelers
• Okoronkwo was a steal
• DTR made the plays when it counted
• The head coach deserves some praise
By Randy Gurzi
Cleveland Browns Dud: James Hudson III, Right Tackle
With the Steelers tying the game up at 10, the Browns were looking to move the ball downfield to take the lead back. They were off to a good start when Dorian Thompson-Robinson hit Harrison Bryant for a 13-yard pass to start the drive. Unfortunately, that pass didn't count thanks to a flag.
While the refs initially pointed to the defense, the penalty was actually called on the offense, with James Hudson III being guilty of an illegal hands infraction. Hudson then hurt the team again on the next snap when he was pushed back into his quarterback by T.J. Watt. The pass-rushing outside linebacker was quiet before then but recorded a sack, setting up a second-and-22.
DTR hit a 14-yard pass to Elijah Moore on the very next snap but that still meant it was fourth-and-eight for the Browns. They again had to punt the ball away, giving it back to the Steelers with 5:47 to play. Three-and-outs are always frustrating but it's even worse when the offense initially had a first down — which was the case here before Hudson's gaffes.
Hudson wasn't in for the final drive and overall, he didn't have a terrible game. Cleveland was alternating him and Dawand Jones since the rookie was injured but Hudson nearly cost them in the end. With Jones out there to close things out, he was unable to redeem himself but at least the Browns still got the win.