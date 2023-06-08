Cleveland Browns: 4 best things to look forward to this season
By John Suchan
The Cleveland Browns have started their minicamp this week and it's given many fans a chance to get excited about the upcoming season as they watch their team practice. While it's nice to see the players back on the field, I'll remind everyone that these players are not yet in full uniform nor are they playing at maximum speed.
Regardless, the Browns are gearing up for a potentially great season after they've added numerous players through free agency and trades. Those additions include defensive end Za'Darius Smith, safety Juan Thornhill, wide receiver Elijah Moore, and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.
There are many things to get excited about as a Cleveland fan. Here are a few more things that we should all be most thrilled about as we approach the start of the season.
No. 4: Browns coach Kevin Stefanski
Despite the last two seasons not going so well for the Browns and their coach Kevin Stefanski, the team has still been competitive and that has a lot to do with their head coach.
Stefanski has made it through three seasons and will now be entering his fourth season which is a huge accomplishment considering he's the first to make it this far since the team came back in 1999.
Some, including myself, have suggested that Stefanski could be on the hot seat this season if the team doesn't win. That's the case for any NFL coach, but what Stefanski has been able to accomplish just in terms of his current length of stay as head coach of the team has to be taken into account as we move closer to kickoff this year.
With that as a factor, the more I look at the situation the more it would seem more reasonable that the team stick with Stefanski.