3 things to watch as Browns kick off mandatory minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
From June 6 through June 8, the Cleveland Browns will be in Berea for a short mandatory minicamp. This will be their final offseason program before the start of Training Camp, which begins on July 22 and will take place in West Virginia this season.
Training camp is where the majority of the work is done in preparation of the regular season but minicamps can be very important as well — especially for a team installing a new defensive scheme while also working with a new special team's coordinator.
With that being the case, here's a look at three things to try and learn from the Browns during their 2023 mandatory minicamp.
3. How fast will the Browns WRs look?
Cleveland wanted to get faster at wide receiver and during the 2023 offseason, they did exactly that.
General manager Andrew Berry brought in Elijah Moore from the New York Jets in a trade and also signed Marquise Goodwin — a former Olympic track star. They join a corps that includes Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, who can both run in their own right — but Moore and Goodwin are the ones who can take the top off a defense.
So far, they've all been working with Watson during OTAs, outside of Amari Cooper who is recovering from core muscle surgery. His absence is never a positive thing during games but not having him doing team drills during OTAs might have been a blessing in disguise since it gave Deshaun Watson time to mesh with Moore and Goodwin.
Now in minicamp, one of the most exciting things to watch will continue to be this receiver corps, especially how they open up the offense with their deep speed.