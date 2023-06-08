Cleveland Browns: 4 best things to look forward to this season
By John Suchan
No. 2: Deshaun Watson
The team brought in Deshaun Watson over a year ago to help get them to a Super Bowl and win one. Watson struggled in his six games last season after his lengthy layoff from the game. However, this is a new season and a fresh start.
It's early summer and the hype around Watson grows with every throw. With the start of minicamp this week, all eyes have been fixated on the former Pro Bowl quarterback. The overreactions to every practice throw have been a bit over the top recently but the Browns do have a legitimate star on their hands, and it could make a huge difference this season.
The talent surrounding Watson this season will again be strong if not even better than a year ago. Cleveland went out and traded for wide receiver Elijah Moore, signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, and tight end Jordan Atkins who has played with Watson when he was on the Houston Texans.
The team also has Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, running back Nick Chubb, and tight end David Njoku all returning so there should be no shortage of options for Watson. Watching the fireworks of this offense at Cleveland Browns Stadium should be a common thing on Sundays this fall.