Cleveland Browns 5 bold predictions vs. the Steelers in Week 2
• Delpit stays hot
• Okoronkwo keeps getting after it
• Watson is on target in this one
By Randy Gurzi
2. Ogbo Okoronkwo makes it two games in a row
Cleveland made life rough for Joe Burrow but they wound up with just two sacks on the day. That was a credit to Burrow's ability to get the ball out in a hurry, but thanks to the stellar play of their secondary, it didn't matter.
As for the two sacks, the fourth-down play from Myles Garrett got all the love — and for good reason. By this time, he was toying with the Cincinnati offensive line while doing a "crossover move" before pushing the center out of the way with ease before taking down the quarterback.
The sack prior to that came much earlier in the game when newcomer Ogbonnia Okoronkwo took down Burrow on the opening drive to force a punt.
After the game, Okoronkwo was all smiles and said they enjoyed the day — which was his response when asked how the team felt about Ja'Marr Chase talking trash all week leading up to the game.
Okoronkwo added that they all trust in Jim Schwartz, which was evident on Sunday.
Look for that to continue on Monday Night Football with No. 54 getting another sack, this time on Kenny Pickett.
Out of all the offseason moves, this was one of the quietest for Cleveland but could wind up paying off in a huge way.