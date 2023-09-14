Cleveland Browns 5 bold predictions vs. the Steelers in Week 2
• Delpit stays hot
• Okoronkwo keeps getting after it
• Watson is on target in this one
By Randy Gurzi
1. Deshaun Watson gets on track with 3 touchdowns in Browns win
It's hard to be upset about anything that happens in a 24-3 victory over a divisional rival but that doesn't mean there wasn't some room for growth for Cleveland. One major area where they need to be better going forward is in the passing game.
Deshaun Watson finished the day with 154 yards and a touchdown on 16-of-29 passing. He did add 45 yards and another touchdown on the ground, which was more than enough for the win but there was a lot of meat left on the bone.
We already discussed the two missed deep passes to Marquise Goodwin but Watson was also low on passes to Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Donovan Peoples-Jones on Sunday. There were the reports he was dealing with cramps and needed an IV at halftime but he would surely say he should have made those throws – and would expect himself to make them if given another chance.
He also wouldn't use the weather as an excuse, even though it also led to some errant passes from Joe Burrow.
In this final prediction, Watson is able to get things on track and doesn't miss the wide-open passes. That leads to him not only topping 250 yards against the Steelers but also three touchdowns through the air.
Look for him to get everyone involved, especially Cooper who had just 37 yards, as they improve to 2-0 on the season.