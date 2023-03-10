Cleveland Browns: 5 safeties in the 2023 NFL Draft who could replace John Johnson III
2. JL Skinner, Boise State
One of the most polarizing players in the 2023 NFL Draft is Boise State's JL Skinner. Skinner, a 6-foot-4, 209 pound, athletic freak-of-nature, naturally catches the eye of people all around draft circles. Even with his size, Skinner doesn't play like you would expect a man of his stature to play, seeming to excel even more in coverage that in run support from my tape study.
This is not the say that Skinner cannot play in the box, because he has shown the ability to do that, taking on blockers and laying big hits on ballcarriers. But where Skinner really thrives is in man or short zone coverage where he can use his blend of size and athleticism to glue himself to a receiver and make a play on the ball at the catch point. He is most impactful when playing downhill, attacking a ballcarrier at full-force in the run game as well.
Skinner was unable to test or work out at all at the Combine after suffering a torn pectoral while training, but his athleticism is clear on tape and would have likely translated well to the tests and workouts in Indy. This injury could obviously affect his draft stock, but could once again fall right into the waiting arms of the Cleveland Browns.
And with their need for a safety that can play in deep coverage, Skinner might be the perfect player for them to target in the 2023 NFL Draft.