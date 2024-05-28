Cleveland Browns 53-man roster prediction entering Round 2 of OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
Defensive Line (9)
Myles Garrett
Shelby Harris
Dalvin Tomlinson
Za'Darius Smith
Ogbo Okoronkwo
Alex Wright
Maurice Hurst
Michael Hall, Jr.
Quinton Jefferson
In the past, the Browns have gone 10 deep along the defensive line but it's just nine in this prediction. They brought back Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst while also signing Quinton Jefferson. They didn't stop there as they used their first pick in the draft on Michael Hall, Jr.
That leaves Siaki Ika without a spot and even if they went with 10, he might not make it. Jowon Briggs is going to contend for a spot and there's also Isaiah McGuire who doesn't make a grouded edge group consisting of Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo, and Alex Wright.
Linebacker (6):
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jordan Hicks
Devin Bush
Tony Fields II
Nathaniel Watson
Mohamoud Diabate
This could be the position Cleveland goes thin at if they elect to keep four running backs or an extra defensive lineman. For now, we have six with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as the only returning starter. He's joined by fellow starters Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush.
Mohamoud Diabate made the team as an undrafted free agent last year and should be better in his second season. Nathaniel Watson might be hard to keep off the field due to his run defense and ability to rush the QB. Tony Fields keeps getting overlooked but steps up whenever his number is called.