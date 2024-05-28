Cleveland Browns 53-man roster prediction entering Round 2 of OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
Cornerback (6):
Denzel Ward
Martin Emerson, Jr.
Greg Newsome II
Cameron Mitchell
Tony Brown
Myles Harden
This is a deep group with three players capable of starting and playing at a high level. Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, and Greg Newsome might be the best cornerback trio in the NFL. Cameron Mitchell outperformed his fifth-round status as a rookie and could start in the slot if needed.
Tony Brown is the fifth cornerback and also a special team's ace. Last is rookie Myles Harden who barely beats out Justin Hardee — another special teams stud. Harden has too much talent to expose to the waiver wire whereas Hardee might be a practice squad candidate who can be elevated for game days.
Safety (5):
Juan Thornhill
Grant Delpit
Rodney McLeod
Ronnie Hickman
D'Anthony Bell
Injuries slowed down the safety corps in 2023 but they all return for another run — even Rodney McLeod who is playing his final season. The one positive with the injuries was the playing time afforded to Ronnie Hickman and D'Anthony Bell who each excelled when given an opportunity.
Specialists (3):
Dustin Hopkins
Corey Bojorquez
Charley Hughlett
Dustin Hopkins replaced Cade York and was phenomenal last year. York is back but will be on the practice squad, but with Hopkins missing time in both 2022 and 2023, York might get a shot at redemption.
Corey Bojorquez re-signed this offseason, which is an underrated move. The final specialist is Charley Hughlett, a long-snapper who does his job quietly but efficiently.