Cleveland Browns: 53-man roster prediction post OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
Offensive Line (9):
Jedrick Wills
Joel Bitonio
Ethan Pocic
Wyatt Teller
Jack Conklin
Dawand Jones
James Hudson III
Luke Wypler
Michael Dunn
Suddenly, the Cleveland Browns have a very deep offensive line. They've had a very talented one for the past several seasons but there were concerns about the depth. That's not the case right now as they added a couple of key backups this year — and both came from Ohio State.
Dawand Jones comes in as a potential swing tackle, and he's already working at left tackle in camp — after playing on the right side for the Bueckeyes. He might not unseat James Hudson as a rookie but it won't be long.
His former OSU teammate, Luke Wypler, joins him and many consider him a potential starting center in the NFL. He beats out Nick Harris and in the end, that leads to the release of the young man who was expected to start last year before an injury sidelined him.
Harris becomes expendable since he's not very versatile. He primarily plays center and Wypler might be a better fit at guard. Then there's Michael Dunn who can play just about every position on the line.
As for the starters, they remain the same after re-signing Ethan Pocic in the offseason. He was dominant in 2022 and gives the Browns one of the best interior lines in the NFL with Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller. At tackle, Jack Conklin and Jed Wills each had respectable grades from PFF, even if Wills isn't exactly popular right now.