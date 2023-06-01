Cleveland Browns: 53-man roster prediction post OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
Defensive Line (10):
Myles Garrett
Maurice Hurst, Jr.
Dalvin Tomlinson
Za'Darius Smith
Ogbo Okoronkwo
Alex Wright
Isaiah McGuire
Siaki Ika
Perrion Winfrey
Trysten Hill
There are two guaranteed new starters on the defensive line for the Browns and it could be three if Jordan Elliott is beaten out. Right now, Elliott has the upper hand but Maurice Hurst, Jr. is doing all he can to turn heads early in camp.
Hurst has always had the skill and if he can stay healthy, he should be the starter next to Dalvin Tomlinson — who was their top free-agent addition this offseason. If Elliott does lose the starting job, look for him to be a potential release, which is what happens here. Perrion Winfrey offers more as a reserve pass rusher and Trsyten Hill is a former second-round pick that can play either D-tackle spot.
Also, don't be surprised if Alex Wright finds his way to the field on third downs as an interior pass rusher as well.
Siaki Ika will also get time in the rotation as the former Baylor nose tackle will be their primary run-stuffing nose tackle.
Defensive end will also have a rotation, even with two great options to start. Myles Garrett is the best DE this franchise has ever had and Za'Darius Smith gives him arguably the best No. 2 pass rusher he's ever worked with. Ogbo Okornonkwo is there as well, giving them a pass-rushing specialist to rotate in and out.
Isaiah McGuire joins the ranks as a rookie fourth-round pick and will likely have to beat out Wright to see the field.