Cleveland Browns: 53-man roster prediction post OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
Specialists (3):
Cade York
Corey Bojorquez
Charley Hughlett
This is one of the areas where a tough decision has to be made, even if it doesn't seem like it at first glance. Sure, the main specialist positions are locked up. Cade York, who had his ups and downs as a rookie, will be there again in 2023. He hit on 75 percent of his attempts, so he needs to improve, but he has the leg and the mental makeup to succeed.
Corey Bojorquez was solid at punter, hitting an average of 48.5 yards per punt during his first season with the Browns. Then there's Charley Hughlett who simply gets it done as the long-snapper and is going nowhere. But the one question becomes Jakeem Grant.
Cleveland added him a year ago and he was supposed to be their return specialist before suffering an Achilles injury. He reworked his contract to give him another shot this year but it's hard to see him making this roster without an injury that frees up a spot.
The Browns would have to go thin somewhere else to keep Grant and that's not an easy move to see — especially with players capable of returning on the roster such as Demetric Felton, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Jerome Ford also on the roster.