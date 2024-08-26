Cleveland Browns 53-man roster: Will they/Won't they make it?
By Mac Blank
David Bell, WR - Won't Make It
Wide receiver David Bell is another former third round draft pick who likely won't end up on the final 53-man roster. While he heavily contributed on special teams his first two years in the league, he has struggled to see the field on offense let alone receive significant targets.
Bell simply doesn't possess anything diverse compared to the rest of the wide receiver room to warrant more offensive snaps. To make matters worse his preseason was cut short after suffering a quad injury vs the Packers two weeks ago, giving his opportunity to those fighting for a spot behind him on the depth chart.
Unfortunately for Bell three players behind him on the depth chart: Jamari Thrash, Michael Woods II, and even James Proche II took advantage and made a name for themselves the past few weeks. All have made big plays, stayed healthy, and scored a combined four touchdowns in the preseason finale vs the Seahawks.
To make matters even worse for Bell, rookie Jamari Thrash has made a solid impression with the special team's coach, winning "the fastest gunner" competition months ago. Bell has less than 400 receiving yards in 31 games for his career so it's doubtful that's enough to warrant a spot for him considering he's yet to be cleared from injury and the Browns have already seen his low ceiling.
Isaiah McGuire, DE - Will Make It
Like last year, the Browns will likely carry five defensive ends and it seems that 2023 fourth-round pick Isaiah McGuire has that very last spot wrapped up. This preseason McGuire has led all Browns defenders in quarterback pressures (six) and QB hits (three). While he struggled with QB containment and flying too far upfield, McGuire has had no issue getting off blocks and penetrating the line of scrimmage.
The player McGuire has had to compete with for a spot with is third-year player Isaiah Thomas. Now while Thomas had similar preseason production to McGuire, McGuire had double the pressures in his rookie year compared to the first two years Thomas has been in the league. Picking the second-year fourth-round draft pick with more production over a third-year seventh-round pick is the more logical move.