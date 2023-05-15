Cleveland Browns had 6 players in for tryouts during rookie minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
Starting last week, the Cleveland Browns had their rookies in for minicamp as they got their first look at the class of 2023. While they were able to learn more about players such as Dawand Jones, who spent time with the media, they also had others trying to make the team.
In addition to their draft picks and undrafted free agents, the Browns brought in six players who were given a tryout in Berea.
Cleveland Browns brought in 6 players for a tryout
Not every player that came in to tryout for Cleveland was a rookie, as they even had a player with five years of experience visit with the coaching staff.
Quincy Wilson, CB (Second Round pick from Florida in 2017)
Originally drafted by Indianapolis in 2017, Quincy Wilson was a second-round pick and spent three years with the Colts. He played in 29 games with 10 starts but since then has been a journeyman. He's appeared in just four games since 2019, including one for the Steelers in 2022.
Cleveland is deep at the position, so this would be a tough team for Wilson to try and crack into the lineup.
Jabari Taylor, DT, Cincinnati
An undrafted defensive tackle from Cincinnati, Jabari Taylor stands just 6-foot-1 and 280 pounds. He's a former quarterback who spent five seasons with the Bearcats. He had 109 tackles with 7.5 sacks. Cleveland has been re-making their defensive line, so he could find some cracks if he puts forth enough effort.
Robert Mitchell, G, North Carolina Central University
A 6-foot-3, 305 pound offensive lineman from North Carolina Central University, Robert Mitchell was the 2022 MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Ryan Greenhagen, LB, Fordham
At 6-foot-1 and 245 pounds, Ryan Greenhagen is well built and the Browns are thin at linebacker. This could be a potential practice squad candidate.
Isaiah Epps, WR, Tulsa
After struggling to see the field at Kentucky, Isaiah Epps went to Tulsa and had 37 receptions for 429 yards and five touchdowns as a fifth-year senior in 2022.
Kris Thornton, WR, James Madison
Not only did Kris Thornton play at a small school but he's a small-stature wideout as well. Standing 5-foot-8 and 164 pounds, he's a longshot. But he did put up an incredible 1,015 yards on just 57 receptions last year.