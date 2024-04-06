Browns 7-Round Mock Draft: Deshaun Watson worry leads Cleveland to a quarterback
The Browns may have to come up with multiple contingency plans.
By Ryan Heckman
Last year's fairytale ending is over, and the Cleveland Browns move forward in the Deshaun Watson era.
After undergoing shoulder surgery, the hope is that Watson is healthy for the start of the 2024 season. But, at this point, that's a ways away and the Browns already have a contingency plan in the form of Jameis Winston.
This Cleveland roster is pretty well-rounded and could be right back in the AFC mix in the coming season. But, where could they choose to look in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft? Without a first-round pick, the Browns will have five selections to work with (also without a pick in the fourth).
Where do they turn in this mock?
The Browns begin this 2024 NFL mock draft addressing the defensive trenches
Their first pick comes at no. 54 overall, and it's Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro.
Orhorhoro is a physical specimen and plays like he's shot out of a cannon. At 6-foot-4, 294 pounds, Orhorhoro draws comparisons to the Ravens' Justin Madubuike. If the Browns can get a similar type of player here in the second round, they will have found one heck of a value.
Good against both the run and the pass, Orhorhoro has the potential to be even better rushing the passer. As an interior lineman, Orhorhoro totaled 8.0 tackles for a loss each of the last three seasons, including 5.0 sacks last year for the Tigers.
Combined with his quickness and compact, strong frame, Orhorhoro has active hands and uses great technique to get past his opposing linemen. He has the makings of a future Pro Bowl player at his position and the Browns defense should go from just outside the top-10 against the run to finding their way into that top-10 in 2024.