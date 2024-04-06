Browns 7-Round Mock Draft: Deshaun Watson worry leads Cleveland to a quarterback
The Browns may have to come up with multiple contingency plans.
By Ryan Heckman
In the third round, the Browns find themselves a potential cornerstone piece on defense by going with the son of a former Philadelphia Eagles great, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. At just six feet, 228 pounds, Trotter might be viewed as a bit undersized. However, the guy is a purebred football player with an extremely high IQ.
Trotter is a sideline-to-sideline middle linebacker who is seemingly always in on or at least near the end of a play. He finds a way to make plays all over the field, stuffing the stat sheet on a weekly basis. Because of his quick footwork and elusiveness, Trotter is able to quickly bypass blockers and finish plays on a regular basis.
Trotter is the perfect example of a player who gets the job done at all costs. No matter how out-manned he may look, whether it's in coverage or against the run, Trotter doesn't see his size as a disadvantage. And he certainly doesn't play like it's a disadvantage. The guy plays as though he's four inches taller and thirty pounds heavier.
Over the last two seasons, Trotter has totaled 172 tackles, including 28.5 for a loss and 12.0 sacks, 10 pass breakups, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.