Browns 7-Round Mock Draft: Deshaun Watson worry leads Cleveland to a quarterback
The Browns may have to come up with multiple contingency plans.
By Ryan Heckman
In Round 5, the Browns take their shot on a polarizing prospect.
The Browns have reportedly expressed interest in Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton, and that's exactly the pick, here. The Volunteer with a cannon arm comes to Cleveland.
Deshaun Watson recently said he believes he'll be healthy for Week 1 after shoulder surgery, but between his health and off-field questions still lingering, I'm not so sure anyone is confident regarding his future with the Browns, or even the NFL, at this point.
That's why signing Jameis Winston made so much sense. But, the Browns also take their chances on a quarterback that's been getting a lot of love. Milton's arm has been the talk of social media for a while now, especially since we saw this ridiculous video from the Combine.
Milton has his question marks, but his ability to make all of the throws necessary is what draws interest in him as a potential starter in the NFL. He is one who could use a year or two of learning and sitting, and because Cleveland could afford him that, this landing spot makes a ton of sense.
Between Watson and Winston, the Browns should be in decent shape for the 2024 season at the very least. But, again, Watson's future might not be set in stone.
Last season, Milton accounted for 20 passing touchdowns to just five picks, along with seven rushing scores for Tennessee. He will need to be better at throwing with anticipation, but the arm strength allows him to make any throw from any part of the field. Refinement is what's going to get him to the next level.