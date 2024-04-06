Browns 7-Round Mock Draft: Deshaun Watson worry leads Cleveland to a quarterback
The Browns may have to come up with multiple contingency plans.
By Ryan Heckman
In Round 6, the Browns start focusing on their offensive line depth and try to find a gem in Miami's Javion Cohen. Previously playing for Alabama, the Miami transfer comes in relatively quick for a bigger, interior lineman. Cohen stands 6-foot-4, 324 pounds and has excellent length he uses specifically in the run game.
Cleveland's starting line should be pretty set right now, but Cohen gives them a developmental guy who could potentially turn into a starter down the road.
To round out their draft, the Browns once again attack the offensive line, going with South Florida's Donovan Jennings. Almost identical in size and stature to Cohen, Jennings stands 6-foot-4, 328 pounds. He comes into the NFL having played tackle, but might be best suited at guard.
Still, having the versatility to play either position is going to be a plus for Jennings' chances at making the roster.