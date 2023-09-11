AFC North power rankings after Week 1
Are the Browns really the best team in the AFC North right now?
By Ryan Heckman
What an unbelievable Week 1 it was for the Cleveland Browns.
There had to be no single Browns fan out there that would have saw this coming. Just be honest with yourselves, folks, and enjoy what we just witnessed.
Cleveland looked like the real deal against one of the AFC's elite. But, was their performance enough to land them atop our AFC North power rankings after Week 1? Let's check on in.
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
All of the offseason and preseason hype was laid to waste, at least for one week. The Pittsburgh Steelers were absolutely trounced by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, by a score of 30-7. We continued to hear a lot of optimism surrounding Kenny Pickett and this Steelers offense. But, when you go up against arguably the best defense in football to begin the season, that type of optimism fades quickly.
Pickett threw the ball 46 times and ended with just 232 yards. The game got out of hand in a hurry, which resulted in Pittsburgh running the ball just 10 times, which is still hard to believe, no matter how far out of reach the game got.
Pittsburgh begins the year 0-1, and things couldn't possibly get much worse than how the season began. Or, could they? Next week, the Steelers take on these Browns in prime time. It'll be a Myles Garrett vs. T.J. Watt headline, but hopefully both offenses can put on a show for the sake of America watching.