AFC North power rankings after Week 1
Are the Browns really the best team in the AFC North right now?
By Ryan Heckman
1. Cleveland Browns
It is nearly impossible not to put the Browns number one in our power rankings after an absolutely dominating performance in Week 1. Nobody -- and I mean, nobody -- expected the Browns to do what they did to the Bengals.
Even though Cleveland has had recent success in the past few years, against Cincinnati, there was no way anyone predicted that type of win to happen.
I mean, let's put it into perspective. Joe Burrow had just signed a contract that made him the highest-paid quarterback in league history, only to go out and throw for a measly 82 yards against this Browns defense, en route to a blowout loss.
It was a tough-nosed, physical battle for the Browns in which they came out victors. Deshaun Watson played well, although he didn't need to do a lot through the air due to how well the Browns ran the ball. Watson finished with 154 yards passing with one touchdown and one pick, but the Browns ran for over 200 yards as a team, led by Nick Chubb's 106.
Next week, Cleveland takes on another division rival in the Pittsburgh Steelers, and in prime time. If they can come away 2-0 with both wins in the division, people might actually be taking this team seriously.