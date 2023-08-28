AFC North Power Rankings after final week of preseason
By Ryan Heckman
3. Baltimore Ravens
Speaking of questions, the Baltimore Ravens are also a team that has plenty of questions. We know that the Ravens defense is a phenomenal unit. But, their secondary has been hurting, and that could be their Achilles heel if it doesn't come into focus.
Their front seven is going to be tremendous, led by Roquan Smith and company.
But, offense is where we really see question marks. Will Lamar Jackson be able to stay healthy? That's what Ravens fans want to know. His injury history is concerning, and he hasn't quite been the same since that MVP season a few years ago.
He should be in line for a career year, assuming he's healthy. The Ravens have surrounded him with plenty of talent in the passing game. But, that also comes with question marks. Will Odell Beckham Jr. be able to play a full season?
Zay Flowers looks like a ball of electricity and could be their WR1 this year, and no one would be shocked. Rashod Bateman, on the other hand, is yet another injury question.
Are you sensing a theme yet? There are too many injury questions for this Ravens team, at the moment, which seems to be a familiar story in Baltimore. For now, they're sitting at number three.