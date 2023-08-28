AFC North Power Rankings after final week of preseason
By Ryan Heckman
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
Oh, yes. I'm drinking the Kool-Aid.
It's only preseason, but do you know who the number one graded quarterback was, by Pro Football Focus, over those three weeks?
It's Kenny Pickett, believe it or not.
If Pickett truly takes a leap like we've seen from him during camp and the preseason, this Steelers team is going to be dangerous. Look, it's Pittsburgh. It's Mike Tomlin. The Steelers are going to have a tough defense, so long as T.J. Watt is on the field. Tomlin will not allow for a defense that finishes subpar.
Offensively, this team has the potential to score a lot of points. George Pickens looks like a superstar in the making, plus Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson are fine receivers as the second and third options. The Pickett-to-Pickens connection is real, and it looks as though it could be lethal.
Will the offensive line improve enough for Pickett to stay upright and Najee Harris to run well? That's maybe the biggest question mark for the Steelers heading into the regular season. If the line can stay intact and play a bit better than the 2022 unit, then Pickett could really surprise us and lead the Steelers to a division title in 2023.