AFC North Power Rankings after final week of preseason
By Ryan Heckman
1. Cincinnati Bengals
For a couple of years now, the Cincinnati Bengals have been the cream of the crop in the AFC North. It is tough to argue against them being right here at no. 1 again, with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and company boasting one of the league's top offenses.
But, the Bengals finished as the NFL's 16th-best defensive unit overall, in terms of yardage allowed. The Bengals are one of the league's top rushing defenses, finishing seventh overall last year. If they're able to take a step against the pass, Cincinnati will be even more of a force to be reckoned with.
A lot of people want to focus on Burrow and the offense, and that's justifiable, but the Bengals are a complete football team on both sides.
Now, Burrow is aiming for his third-straight season throwing over 4,400 yards and 34 touchdowns. All of the chatter about Cincy's defense is certainly worthy, and defenses are going to have a hard time stopping them.
There isn't a whole lot to say about the Bengals other than the fact that they're still atop this division until proven otherwise.