AFC North Power Rankings after Week 2
How bad did the Browns' Week 2 prime time loss hurt them?
By Ryan Heckman
Week 2 saw the AFC North standings flip a little bit as the Cleveland Browns were brought down to earth.
After a statement victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, prime time wasn't too kind to the Dawg Pound.
It was a rivalry game under the lights, as the Browns ended up falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 26-22.
With the second week in the books, how do our AFC North power rankings look? Let's check in.
4. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)
This isn't how anyone anticipated Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to begin the season, but at 0-2, they definitely need to figure some things out. Burrow and the offense have been no where near the level of competency they're expected to play at, and right now, they're looking up from the bottom of the division.
Against the Ravens in Week 2, Burrow started to bounce back a bit, as did wide receiver Tee Higgins. Burrow finished with 222 yards passing while Higgins caught both of Burrow's touchdowns and ended with 89 yards on eight receptions.
Defensively, the Bengals were pushed around by Baltimore, who saw Lamar Jackson have a strong game. Jackson finished with 237 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, but his offense accounted for over 170 rushing yards on the day as well.
Next week, it'll be two of the better mobile quarterbacks in the game as the Ravens take on rookie Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts.