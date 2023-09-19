AFC North Power Rankings after Week 2
How bad did the Browns' Week 2 prime time loss hurt them?
By Ryan Heckman
1. Baltimore Ravens (2-0)
Finally, we come to the best team in the AFC North at the moment, the Baltimore Ravens. The season has started with some familiar problems for Baltimore, seeing injuries happen left and right and most notably to starting running back J.K. Dobbins. But, the Ravens are still undefeated through two weeks and lead the division.
Week 2 was a close game between the Ravens and Bengals, but as we've already established, Cincinnati's offense is struggling so far this year and Baltimore took advantage. Meanwhile, the Ravens' offense looked strong against the Bengals, especially on the ground.
Even without Dobbins, Baltimore ran for a whopping 178 yards against Cincy, and it was a well-balanced attack. Three different Ravens players ran for a minimum of 40 yards, with Justice Hill going for 41, Lamar Jackson going for 54 and Gus Edwards adding 62.
This year, the offense was supposed to be much more about Jackson passing the ball. But, the Ravens should continue to do what they do best, and that is on the ground. With Jackson having the option to throw more, should the game go that way, he definitely will under Todd Monken's new scheme.
Next week, Baltimore takes on the 1-1 Indianapolis Colts.