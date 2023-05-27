Cleveland Browns: Amari Cooper cracks top 32 wide receiver ranking
By Randy Gurzi
In need of a true No. 1 wideout last season, the Cleveland Browns went out and added Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. In what was clearly a cap-saving move, the Cowboys were willing to part with Cooper for a mere fifth-round pick as well as a swapping of sixth-round selections.
He quickly made a difference in Cleveland, catching 78 passes for 1,160 yards with nine touchdowns. It was his sixth campaign (out of eight total) with at least 1,000 yards and it was the third team he accomplished the feat with.
And according to Arif Hasan of Pro Football Network, he's also had to change his approach at each stop to put up the numbers he has. Hasan recently released a ranking of the top 32 wide receivers in the NFL and Cooper came in at No. 26. While discussing his skill, Hasan points to the changes he's made for each franchise.
"While 'reinvention' is an incorrect way to characterize Amari Cooper’s career arc, he has been a different type of receiver at every stop. A speedy drop-prone WR with the Raiders turned into an efficient intermediate route runner with good hands in Dallas.- Hasan, PFN
With the Browns, Cooper began winning deeper and on the sideline with contested catches. The truth is, he can be all of those things with enough focus and consistency. When he maintains his level of play, he’s a fantastic player."
Cooper ended up being the only Cleveland wideout to make the list but there's a new face that could put himself in the conversation. Elijah Moore, who was added in a trade with the New York Jets this offseason, has been standing out early during OTAs.
Moore is a more explosive player who is hoping a fresh start in Cleveland will help him make the most of his immense talent. And he's got the perfect mentor to work with in Cooper.