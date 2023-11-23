Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry making a case for executive of the year
Kevin Stefanski is being pushed for the NFL Head Coach of the Year award but Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry could also be in line for some hardware
By Randy Gurzi
Andrew Berry has often been praised for his work as the Cleveland Browns general manager but 2023 might be his best campaign yet. In his fourth season with the team, Berry has finally done something none of his predecessors could do — he built enough depth to actually withstand injuries. In addition to that, he's found a way to land a couple of Super Bowl winners late in the season to continue to replenish that depth.
The most high-profile example is clearly Joe Flacco, the former Baltimore Ravens quarterback who is currently on Cleveland's practice squad. Despite being 38, Flacco says he can still play and the Browns know this all too well. The veteran was the one who threw four touchdowns in a come-from-behind win for the Jets last year — which sent Cleveland's defense into a tailspin.
As it stands now, Flacco will be a backup behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson but if the rookie continues to struggle with consistency, or gets injured, he would be an upgrade over P.J. Walker. With this defense, which is fantastic, all they need is a quarterback who won't cost them games. Flacco can handle that role.
He's not the only former Super Bowl winner to recently join the Browns either. Duron Harmon, who won a title three times with the New England Patriots, also signed to the practice squad. Harmon, 32, will be replacing Rodney McLeod who was lost for the season recently. Like McLeod, Harmon is capable in coverage and brings a steady veteran presence.
These signings are proof that Andrew Berry isn't just drafting well but also that he can pivot when needed. He's also proving his intelligence by not simply resting on the depth he's built. Sure, it's nice to know they have backups they can trust but once they've been elevated, he then goes out and ensures they also have a backup now. In the end, that could lead to them winning their division, and if so, Berry could be in line for the NFL Executive of the Year award.