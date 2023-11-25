Cleveland Browns beef up their offense in 2024 mock draft
The Cleveland Browns are without a pick in Round 1 but can still load up on talent as this 2024 mock draft shows
By Randy Gurzi
Cleveland Browns Round 5 pick: Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
The Browns defensive line has been great this season but many of them will be free agents ahead of 2024. Za'Darius Smith, Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, and Jordan Elliott are all scheduled for free agency. Cleveland is likely to want some of them back but the salary cap will come into play.
That's why it wouldn't be a shock to see them add someone with a day three pick, which they do with Dontay Corleone from Cincinnati. The 6-foot-2, 305 pound Corleone has six sacks over the past two seasons showing the ability to get after the quarterback in addition to having strength in the run game. He won't be heavily featured as a rookie but Andrew Berry is always developing the next man up.
Cleveland Browns Round 6 pick: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Georgia
Jamon Dumas-Johnson is a well-rounded linebacker who has 125 tackles and 9.5 sacks in three seasons for the Bulldogs. If he's still around late in the draft, it's worth taking a shot. He can excel on special teams and eventually find a role the way Tony Fields II has.
Cleveland Browns Round 6 pick: Xavier Watts, Safety Notre Dame
Xavier Watts has had an interesting career. He moved from wide receiver to linebacker and eventually safety. He broke out this season with 44 tackles and seven picks. He's still raw, however, so that leads to him slipping in the draft — which could be a gift for the Browns.
Cleveland Browns Round 7 pick: Kaimon Rucker, EDGE, North Carolina
With their final pick in this mock, Cleveland grabs Kaimon Rucker from North Carolina. Again, they need depth on the defensive line due to pending free agents and Rucker gives them someone to groom. He's undersized at just 6-foot-1 but has a healthy 260-pound frame. He's also recorded 8.5 sacks this season, showing he can get after the quarterback in bunches.