Cleveland Browns bolster defense in multi-trade 7-round mock draft
The Cleveland Browns will be on the clock in the 2024 NFL draft in less than a week. What kind of maneuvers can the fans expect out of Andrew Berry and company?
We are entering the final stretch leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. With less than a week until the festivities kick off in Detroit, Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns are making their final preparations for the craziness that is being on the clock. In this week’s Browns mock draft, we take a look into what a multi-trade draft could look like for Berry and company.
Cleveland Browns multi-trade mock draft
No. 54: Edgerrin Cooper, LB (Texas A&M)
One of the many luxuries of going into the draft with no areas of immediate need is the fluidity it affords teams to go with the best player available. That's exactly what Berry does with the 54th overall selection by taking Edgerrin Cooper. While linebacker isn't a glamour position, Cooper sits atop many draft boards as no worse than the second-best linebacker prospect in this draft class.
A First-Team All-American in 2023, Cooper has the size, athleticism, and instincts that could be weaponizable at the next level. At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, Cooper backed up his outstanding 2024 tape with his performance at the NFL combine.
The playmaking linebacker notched a 9.34 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) and demonstrated that the explosivity he consistently played with at Texas A&M was not an illusion. The selection of Cooper would also provide Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with a long-term running mate of the future.
No. 86: Devontez Walker, WR (North Carolina)
This is where the fun starts. The Browns trade back one spot with the Houston Texans to the 86th overall pick and add pick No. 238 in the process, as well as a fourth-round selection in 2025. With the 86th overall pick, the Browns select wide receiver Devontez Walker out of North Carolina.
Walker has had an up-and-down draft cycle. Coming into the process, Walker was viewed as a fringe back of the first-round talent. Then after a rough couple days of practice at the Senior Bowl, and an even rougher Senior Bowl game, Walker has found himself sliding down draft boards.
However, Walker has plenty of tape to demonstrate how effective he is as an outside vertical threat, and this is precisely the reason the Browns would take the flyer on him. Posting a 4.36 second 40-yard dash, along with a 40.5 inch vertical jump, and an absurd 134-inch broad jump, Walker would immediately be the Browns best athlete in the wide receiver room. This selection would give Deshaun Watson the type of vertical threat he had in Houston with Will Fuller.