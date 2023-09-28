Cleveland Browns breakout star candidate for Week 4
This Cleveland Browns defender will play a big part in containing Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens offense in Week 4.
Coming off a Week 3 victory where everything seemed to click for the Cleveland Browns, they'll now face off against the Baltimore Ravens at home this Sunday.
Cleveland has, without a doubt, one of the most dominant defenses in the NFL right now.
The Browns have allowed just 156 rushing yards through three games, the second least in the league behind the Philadelphia Eagles, who have given up just 11 fewer yards than Cleveland.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will be tasked with preventing Lamar Jackson from breaking away from the line and beating the Browns with his speed when any form of pressure comes his way.
Jackson currently leads all quarterbacks with 193 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 32 attempts.
Through three weeks, JOK has racked up 13 total tackles (10 Solo - 3 Assisted - 3 Tackles for Loss) with six of those tackles coming against the Titans.
Owusu-Koramoah has 25 total tackles (17 Solo - 8 Assisted - 2 For Loss), 0.5 sacks, two quarterback hits, and one forced fumble in his three career games against the Ravens.
Jackson has played in nine games against Cleveland since entering the league in 2018, rushing for 570 yards, four touchdowns, and turned over the ball four times in 94 rushing attempts.
If JOK can get off to an early start on containing Jackson, it will force the quarterback to first look toward his receivers instead of taking off when he feels the heat in the backfield.