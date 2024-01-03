Browns are set to do something normally catastrophic in Week 18
Typically, this kind of history would be in the midst of sheer and utter despair.
By Ryan Heckman
The Cleveland Browns have been known for their revolving door at quarterback over the years, but the 2023 season has given a whole new meaning to that term.
First, it was Deshaun Watson. Then, it was P.J. Walker. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson was up next.
And then, it was Joe Flacco, the man who will lead this team into the postseason with an arm on fire and still a burning passion for the game.
With the Browns already locking up a playoff berth, though, it looks like Flacco is going to get some rest in Week 18. Instead of Flacco, it's going to be veteran Jeff Driskel. When Driskel starts on Sunday against the Bengals, it will be the first time we've seen something like this in 35 years.
For those keeping track at home, yes, the Browns are indeed going to start their fifth quarterback of the season. In any other season, if you would have told me a team was getting ready to start their fifth different quarterback, I would have guessed they'd be looking at the bottom of the NFL, record-wise.
Not this Browns team, though. Instead, they're making this kind of history out of privilege.
The defense has been this team's constant heartbeat, all season long. They're why Cleveland has had a fighting chance, week-in and week-out. To this day, the Browns still rank as the league's top defense.
Of course, Flacco has certainly played a part in recent weeks. Boy, what a godsend that guy has been, huh?
In five games, Flacco has passed for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns. Sure, he's tossed eight picks, but that comes with the territory of being a gun-slinger. Flacco has given the Browns new life, going 4-1 as a starter since taking over.
But, for now, it'll be Driskel taking the field in an otherwise meaningless matchup.