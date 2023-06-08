Will the Cleveland Browns go after Dalvin Cook?
By Randy Gurzi
It's no secret that the Cleveland Browns are lacking experienced depth at the running back position. Following four seasons of boasting about the best duo in the NFL — with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt working together — they now have Chubb and a few unproven options.
Having said that, Chubb is more than enough to keep the ground game going on his own. In fact, he's already fourth in franchise history with 6,341 yards in his first five seasons in the NFL. He's also been fairly durable with just seven missed games in that same span.
But for the past several years, they've been confident when turning to Hunt who is 20th in team history with 1,874 yards and 16th with 16 rushing touchdowns. Now, if Chubb misses any time, they'll look to second-year back Jerome Ford who has all of eight career rushes.
With that being the case, it's understandable why there are questions about adding more depth and that could include Kevin Stefanski going for one of his former players. Dalvin Cook, who worked with Stefanski with the Minnesota Vikings, was released on Thursday.
Cook has been an impressive back with 5,993 yards in six seasons including 1,173 last year. But he's also 28 and had a lofty contract — and the Vikings had a more affordable replacement in Alexander Mattison.
Should the Browns go after Dalvin Cook?
Despite the success Cook has had, it's highly unlikely the Browns make any type of play for him. Sure, Cook would be a major weapon in this offense but he's still a starting-caliber running back and should get a starting job elsewhere.
In addition to the number of suitors, Cook isn't likely willing to be a No. 2 back on a team that's openly shifting to a more pass-oriented attack.
So while it might sound fun to again boast about the deepest backfield in the NFL, the Browns will have to settle for having the No. 1 back in Nick Chubb. Which is just fine.