Cleveland Browns: Day 2 mock draft bring in Gervon Dexter, Roschon Johnson
Browns Round 5, Pick 140: Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State
The strongest position in this class has to be tight end. There was just one selected in the opening round, with Dalton Kincaid joining the Buffalo Bills, but there could be a run on them during Day 2. Guys such as Tucker Kraft, Darnell Washington, Zack Kuntz, and Sam LaPorta could all go in Round 3 and Round 4. But the Browns could still find a developmental guy in Round 5.
That's what happens here with the selection of Brenton Strange at pick 140. Strange had modest numbers for Penn State (70 receptions for 755 yards and 11 touchdowns in four years) but he really impressed at the Scouting Combine.
He greatly improved his stock and it could be a stretch to see him last this long. If he does, he would be the perfect player to compete with Harrison Bryant for the TE3 role and has the talent to move into a TE2 spot when Jordan Akins eventually moves on in a few years.
Browns Round 5, Pick 142: Ivan Pace, Jr., LB, Cincinnati
Cleveland has just one pick in between their two selections in Round 5 and now, they add Ivan Pace, Jr. from Cincinnati. A transfer from Miami, Pace had 125 tackles for the Hurricanes in 2021 and 136 with nine sacks for Cincy this year.
He's undersized at 5-foot-10 and 231 pounds but he's a playmaker with a knack for making tackles behind the line of scrimmage. With Cleveland getting stronger at defensive tackle, they can truly use players such as Pace, who won't find himself being bullied by offensive linemen too often — thanks to the attention Dalvin Tomlinson will command.