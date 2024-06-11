5 early dream scenarios for the Browns and their AFC North foes in 2024
By Ryan Heckman
The Steelers struggle to find identity at quarterback
Let's take a look around the division, quick. The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph in favor of an aging veteran in Russell Wilson, plus former first-round pick Justin Fields, acquired via the Chicago Bears this offseason.
The dream scenario, for Browns fans, would be for Wilson to struggle early on and the Steelers begin the year with a losing record, forcing them to make a decision to bench the former Bronco for Fields. But, Fields hasn't exactly shown to be much of a top-tier passer. He's a threat on the ground, but as a passer, he's statistically one of the worst in the league since coming in.
The Steelers having a quarterback problem would make them far less of a threat, much to the delight of Browns fans.
The Ravens once again put too much on Lamar Jackson
For the past few seasons, the Baltimore Ravens have been a big-time threat -- so long as Lamar Jackson is healthy and not shouldering 100 percent of the load. The problem, though, has been Baltimore's ineptitude to put talent around him while also dealing with injuries at various spots, most notably the back field.
Jackson has yet to get himself a bonafide, no. 1 wide receiver. Rashod Bateman hasn't panned out just yet. Zay Flowers looks like a budding no. 2 in the making. But, Jackson still finds himself either make-shifting plays by himself or targeting Mark Andrews more often than not. If the Ravens don't get enough out of Jackson's supporting cast, it will lead to disaster.