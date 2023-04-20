Cleveland Browns meet with freakish left tackle prospect Jake Witt
Without a pick in Round 1 or Round 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns are likely to kick the tires on several sleepers that could be around on Day 3. One such prospect they've shown interest in would be Jake Witt, who has been getting a lot of attention as of late.
A product of Northern Michigan, Witt turned heads with his freakish athleticism. He's now had six in-person visits, two private workouts, and a virtual meeting as well.
Measuring 6-foot-7 and 302 pounds, Witt has incredibly long arms at 34 inches. He also reportedly hit more than 10 feet on his broad jump while recording a 4.8 in the 40-yard dash.
Most impressively, he scored a 9.8 out of 10 on the RAS (Relative Athletic Score).
Truly, the only thing that keeps him from being an early draft pick is the level of talent he faced during his collegiate career. But still, he's a player who is rising up draft boards and might not remain a "sleeper" for long.
Browns could be in the market for a new left tackle soon
Cleveland has shown interest in Witt and it's easy to see why. They currently have Jedrick Wills, Jr. who was the No. 10 overall pick in 2020 but Wills hasn't really lived up to expectations.
The Alabama product has been inconsistent throughout his first three seasons in the NFL and had some of the worst body language possible throughout his frustrating 2022 campaign.
Wills appeared to give up on plays as his frustration was evident but the Browns still believe he can be a star. However, he's only under contract for two more seasons, so adding Witt could provide them with some insurance just in case he doesn't take that next step. And even if Wills does improve, Witt would provide them with a great option as their swing tackle.