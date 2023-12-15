3 free agents Browns should let walk in 2024
The Browns need to wave goodbye to these guys come the spring.
By Ryan Heckman
3. Za'Darius Smith, EDGE
This might be a bold take, or it might be right on. But, Za'Darius Smith will be 32 years old by the start of next season and Cleveland shouldn't even think about bringing him back if he wants anywhere near the kind of money he's been paid in recent seasons.
Prior to this one-year, restructured deal with the Browns, Smith had signed a 3-year, $42 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings for an average of $14 million per year. Because he's still able to play and his name is a notable one, Smith's career isn't yet over.
He might have only 3.5 sacks on the year, but he's still pressuring quarterbacks consistently. He has tallied 42 pressures, 28 hurries and 10 quarterback hits. He's still playing great football. So, he'll have no problem finding work. The only thing is, it probably won't be with the Browns.
Cleveland should invest draft capital back into the edge rusher position while already paying Myles Garrett, and use the money they would have paid Smith toward another position of need next offseason.