Cleveland Browns: Grading the first two days of 2023 free agency
Cleveland Browns Signing No. 1: Dalvin Tomlinson
The most exciting signing so far for the Cleveland Browns has been defensive tackle, Dalvin Tomlinson. After watching Dre’Mont Jones and Javon Hargrave fall off the board, the mood was pretty sour for fans until this was announced late Monday.
I think that Berry dodged two bullets by missing out on those guys. The money that Hargrave got was insane for an interior lineman, and Jones wasn't a good fit as he's more of a pass rusher than a run stopper which is what the Browns need at D-tackle.
So not only did Berry get one of the better run defenders on the board, but he also got Tomlinson for four years and $57 million which is nearly 25 percent cheaper than deals that Jones or Hargrave got.
In six NFL seasons, Tomlinson only has 13 sacks, but twice he has had 50 tackles which is a ton for a defensive tackle. At 325 pounds he's athletic enough to move from side to side, but also has the strength to take on multiple defenders and allow linebackers to roam free.
I know fans (myself included) wanted Berry to swing hard for a big-time defensive tackle, but I think we got the best of both worlds in this signing. A 29-year player in the prime of his career at a reasonable rate, who can stop the run which this team desperately needed.