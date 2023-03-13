Cleveland Browns: Free Agent Signings, Live Tracker & Grades
Following a 7-10 campaign, the Cleveland Browns are looking to improve their roster in an effort to get back into the race in the AFC North. The good news is, they have their quarterback in Deshaun Watson who they believe can take them all the way.
Unfortunately, in order to bring Watson to Cleveland, they had to surrender a lot of draft capital. For that reason, free agency is going to be huge for them as they must round their roster out with as many experienced players as possible. And they're expected to be rather aggressive in that pursuit.
Free agency officially starts on Wednesday, March 15 at 4:00 pm EST but there will be plenty of deals done before then. That's why reported deals have already started to leak, and we're here to keep you up to date with every move the Browns make with this free agency tracker — complete with instant grades for each move.
Refresh this page often to stay up to date with all the Browns signings
Cleveland Browns free agency tracker and grades
A.J. Green, CB
The first move Cleveland made came before the legal tampering period even opened as they reportedly re-signed cornerback A.J. Green. Initial reports say it's a one-year deal worth $2.67 million.
Green isn't ready to be a regular starter but he's proven to be a very valuable depth piece for the Browns. He's appeared in 31 games with 39 tackles, seven pass defenses, and two picks in his career. With Greedy Williams on the way out, this was a much-needed move.
Grade: A
Sione Takitaki, LB
Sione Takitaki was also re-signed on a one-year, $2.5 million deal. He’s coming off a torn ACL but was starting to shine in the MIKE role.
Grade: B +
Ethan Pocic, C
According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns retained Ethan Pocic on a three-year deal. Great re-signing as it keeps one of the top centers from 2022 in town.
Grade: A
Ogbo Okoronkwo, EDGE
Cleveland made their first outside free agent signing by bringing in Ogbo Okoronkwo on a three-year deal. He replaces Chase Winovich, who signed with the Texans to replace Okoronkwo.
His deal is a bit more expensive, possibly going up to $22 million over three seasons. He’s a capable starter but is ideally a reserve piece. Still, not a bad signing by any means.
Grade: B-
Dalvin Tomlinson, DT
Late on Monday night, the Browns landed Dalvin Tomlinson on a four-year contract for $57 million. This was a huge move as Tomlinson fills a big need. And the price is much more affordable than the other names thrown around.
Grade: A+
Juan Thornhill, S
On Wednesday, the Browns came to terms with Juan Thornhill on a three-year, $21 million deal. That's a steal for one of the top-rated cover safeties in the NFL — especially when you see that Jessie Bates got $64 million over four years.
Thornhill can end up being the best signing of the offseason for the Browns since he's the exact type of player this defense was missing in 2022.
Grade: A+