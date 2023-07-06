Do the Cleveland Browns have any interest in Myles Jack?
• The Cleveland Browns have had concerns and linebacker
• Myles Jack was once a premier LB prospect in the NFL
• Is there any mutual interest?
By Randy Gurzi
The talent at linebacker isn't really a problem for the Cleveland Browns, but that doesn't mean there aren't concerns at the position. As good as Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are, they haven't been incredibly durable.
Just this past season, all three players finished the year on the injured reserve. Even one of their primary reserves, Jacob Phillips, was out with an injury. Walker, JOK, and Phillips are expected back by the start of the 2023 campaign, but Takitaki isn't expected back until mid-October — at least — after a late ACL tear in December ended his season.
With that being the case, it would make sense for the Browns to at least consider making a move and Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus believes that move should be to sign Myles Jack.
A former second-round pick, Jack spent six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and one with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was released after just one year in the Steel City, but Spielberger points out that he was still an effective player despite being cut.
"Myles Jack will still be just 28 years old for the duration of the 2023 season and has posted a missed tackle rate below 10% in three straight seasons. His 76 defensive stops against the run over that span rank 12th among off-ball linebackers."- Spielberger, PFF
Cleveland has worked tirelessly to improve their defense this offseason. They added Za'Darius Smith, Juan Thornhill, Rodney McLeod, and Dalvin Tomlinson. All are expected to be starters this year.
They also threw in Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst as experienced depth while selecting Siaki Ika, Isaiah McGuire, and Cameron Mitchell in the NFL Draft. In addition to these moves, they'll be turning the entire scheme over to Jim Schwartz as the new defensive coordinator.
The one position they stayed the course at, however, was linebacker. Despite having multiple options to improve the position, they've done little outside of adding Matthew Adams, who will primarily be a special teams player.
With that being the case, it feels as though there won't be any interest from the Browns. Perhaps an injury in camp changes this but they seem to feel better about their linebackers than those on the outside do.