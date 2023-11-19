Cleveland Browns: Jim Donovan gets game ball from Kevin Stefanski
Jim Donovan was back in the booth for the Cleveland Browns and earned a game ball for being the inspirational man he is
By Randy Gurzi
Jim Donovan is beloved by every member of the Cleveland Browns and their fan base. The legendary broadcaster recently had to step away from the booth to focus on his health — following a leukemia relapse — but returned in a huge way this weekend. Not only was he back on the call but he also came out as the pregame captain.
As has been tradition throughout this season, the honorary Dawg Pound captain has fired up the fans with a pre-game guitar smash. In Week 11, it was Jimmy D out there getting the crowd on their feet. And even some of the players and coaches were thrilled to see him back.
After the game, Kevin Stefanski spoke on how much it meant to see him out there. He also said it was good to see Nick Chubb, who made an appearance on the field as well. Stefanski added that he was going to give Donovan a game ball after the Browns pulled off a 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Chubb, who was injured in Week 2 against the Steelers has had two surgeries to repair a torn ACL and MCL. He was out there on Sunday for player introductions as the Browns faced off against the same team that caused his injury. While he won't be back until 2024, it was a great sight to see him out there in front of the fans.
This win came just one week after Cleveland handed the Baltimore Ravens a loss with a last-second field goal. Not only have they now avenged two earlier losses against the Ravens and Steelers, but they also stopped an impressive streak for one of their rivals. Pittsburgh had won their past nine games that were decided by one score, but this 13-10 win went in favor of Cleveland.
Next week, the Browns head to Denver to take on the Broncos. From there, they have games with the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans. They then finish things off with the Jets and Bengals — while only needing two wins to secure a winning campaign.
This team is tough and resilient. They know how to keep fighting and the same can be said of the amazing Jim Donovan — of course, his fight is still much more serious than the Browns. Still, it was fitting for him to receive a game ball from a team that's been inspired by his strength.