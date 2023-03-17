Cleveland Browns would be wise to add latest target Jordan Akins
In search of more depth behind David Njoku, the Cleveland Browns have started to kick the tires on some free-agent prospects. On Friday, they brought in Jordan Akins for a visit, which would be an intriguing move should they decide to offer a contract.
A former minor-league baseball player, Akins got a late start pursuing his NFL career but proved himself worthy after playing at UCF for four seasons. He showed enough promise that the Houston Texans selected him in the third round of the draft, and as a 26-year-old rookie, he had 17 receptions for 225 yards.
He followed that up with back-to-back campaigns with at least 400 yards as he became a trusted target for Deshaun Watson. Of course, Watson is now in Cleveland and reuniting the two players could be a wise move for both parties.
At 30 years of age, Akins isn't likely to be a long-term answer for the Browns but he would still be a major upgrade over Harrison Bryant. A former standout from Florida Atlantic, Bryant took a step back in 2022 when elevated to the TE2 role.
As for Akins, he started out the 2022 season with the New York Giants, after signing a one-year deal in free agency. He didn't make the Week 1 roster and quickly made his way back to Houston. He then had the best statistical season of his career with 37 receptions for 495 yards and five touchdowns.
Other names linked to Cleveland have included Foster Moreau and Hayden Hurst — who has since signed with the Carolina Panthers. Akins would likely be the most affordable and given his history with Watson, he would also offer the most immediate impact.