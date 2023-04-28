Cleveland Browns legend to announce picks on Day 2 of NFL Draft
After patiently waiting for the entire first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, fans of the Cleveland Browns won’t have to wait much longer. Although they don’t have a second-round pick after trading for Elijah Moore this offseason, they will have two picks in round three Friday evening.
I’ll admit, it’s a bit of a bummer not getting to watch your team make a pick on the opening night, especially the way the NFL has it structured now. But when you sit and think about it, do you truly believe the Browns could have drafted someone better than Deshaun Watson on Thursday night?
Even though the first night of the draft wasn’t as exciting for Browns fans this year, with picks No. 74 and No. 98, Andrew Berry will have his shot to continue to improve this roster.
What will be most exciting for fans, Cleveland Browns legendary defensive back, Hanford Dixon, will be at the podium to announce the picks.
Dixon was a former first-round pick in the 1981 NFL draft from Southern Miss. He spent nine seasons in the NFL, and all were with the Browns including two all-pro seasons in 1986 and 1987. Dixon was a cornerback who ended his NFL career with 128 starts and 26 interceptions.
Now the big question is whose name will he call? Many suspect the Browns will be after another defensive lineman on their first two picks, but there is also a need for some help in the secondary as well.
While this drafted wasn’t front-end loaded with talent, there does appear to be a good amount of depth. It wasn’t the worst year to not have a first-round pick.