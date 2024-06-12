Cleveland Browns legend files lawsuit against media company
By Randy Gurzi
Bernie Kosar lost his gig with the Cleveland Browns last year and is now taking legal action — but not against the franchise.
Kosar was let go from the team’s pre-game radio show after placing a $19,000 bet that the Browns would beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. He made this bet while on a podcast with BIGPLAY, who he says is responsible for the actions that led to his firing.
The former quarterback is seeking $850,000 in damages, as well as at least $25,000 in attorney’s fees. He’s also looking for an unspecified amount of punitive damages.
Kosar’s complaints go far beyond Browns radio gig
Kosar’s complaint about the bet is enough to file suit but there was quite a bit more drama going on behind the scenes with him and BIGPLAY.
Part of his agreement with the media company included him making appearances twice per quarter at promotional events. Kosar claims in the court documents these events were supposed to be mutually decided upon but that wasn't the case.
Not only is BIGPLAY co-manager Kendall Myles being accused of failing to work with Kosar on the promotional events, but he's also been accused of verbally assaulting him while filming an episode. Kosar claims his personal space was invaded and that Myles was "spitting in his face" while yelling.
A Boardman native, Kosar spent nine seasons in Cleveland before being released during the 1993 campaign. He went on to win a Super Bowl ring as a backup with the Dallas Cowboys that season. He then spent his final three years in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.