Cleveland Browns need to give Watson weapons ASAP
With free agency underway, the Cleveland Browns were aggressive in addressing some pressing issues on day one. GM Andrew Berry and his staff essentially fixed the massive problem on the defensive line by signing end Ogbo Okoronkwo and tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. Cleveland also re-signed center Ethan Pocic, keeping its formidable offensive line intact for 2023.
But as we get to day two of free agency and beyond, the need to surrond Browns starting quaterback Deshaun Watson with weapons is apparent. With only receiver Amari Cooper and tight end David Njoku as solidified starting options, Berry needs to do everything in his power to get Watson help.
The Browns will address getting Watson some help in the draft, but it would be hard for them to rely on young players early in the season, especially when Cleveland does not own a pick until No. 42 overall. Cleveland can certainly take a play out of Kansas City's playbook by getting decent weapons on the cheap in free agency while grabbing a few in the draft and let them develop throughout the season.
There are many options for the Browns that wouldn't come with breaking the bank. Former Ohio State Buckeye Parris Campbell is coming off his best season as a pro and would certainly give Watson the speed needed on the outside to open things up for Cooper and Njoku. The lack of speed at the skill positions for Cleveland is alarming and Cambell would help fix that right away.
Another player that fits that bill of adding speed to the roster is former Viking and Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon. McKinnon could be used as a Swiss army knife for this offense as not only did he rush for 291 yards in a back-up role last season but also caught 56 passes for 512 yards and had nine receiving touchdowns. He could be lined up in the backfield or in the slot and he would give Watson a reliable threat to score every time he touches the ball.
Lastly, wide-out DJ Chark Jr. would be another name to keep an eye on as free agency rolls along. Chark had 30 catches for 502 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions last year while only playing in 11 games. Chark ran a 4.3 40-yard dash at the combine in 2018 as he too would bring the speed that this offense so despratley needs.
The window is now for the Cleveland Browns. They went all-in last year by making Deshaun Watson the highest paid player in NFL history. Now is the time to get him the weapons that he needs to take this offense to the next level.