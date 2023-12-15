Cleveland Browns news: Breath easy, Joe Flacco is officially on the roster now
The Cleveland Browns officially made Joe Flacco a part of their active roster and he now has more incentive to win games
By Randy Gurzi
Social media is an amazing tool since it puts the entire world at your fingertips and allows everyone to quickly share their opinions with the world. Then again, that can lead to some unneccesary drama. Cleveland Browns fans know this all too well since the annals of social media are full of some interesting debates.
Over the past two weeks, one of the topics is the status of Joe Flacco. Despite starting the past two games, Flacco was still technically on the practice squad which meant he was free to sign elsewhere. Once Kenny Pickett went down in Pittsburgh, there was even a fear he could bolt for the Steel City.
Those takes didn't take into consideration the feelings of the player as Flacco has proven he's thrilled to be where he is. They're also now a moot point since Flacco was officially signed to the active roster. That story and more are featured in today's news round-up.
Cleveland Browns News
Joe Flacco signs 1-year deal with Browns, has incentives for wins — Jake Trotter, ESPN
"The Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Joe Flacco to a one-year deal Thursday, ending his tenure on the practice squad. Flacco's deal includes $4.05 million in incentives based on winning, a source familiar with the deal told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Flacco is set to make $75,000 for each of the remaining four regular-season games he wins this season, per the source."
Flacco won his first game while still technically being on the practice squad but then said he didn't care about the money — even saying he wasn't sure if he got a check yet. He's not only leading the team on the field but he's winning over fans with his approach to the game.
