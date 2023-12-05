Cleveland Browns news: Joe Flacco was not the problem Sunday
The Cleveland Browns news round-up features stories centered around the quarterback situation — again.
By Randy Gurzi
All the talk for the Cleveland Browns right now is centered around their quarterback situation. Of course, that's been the case all season but it's again a major point of contention. Joe Flacco was the starter this weekend and played well for the most part.
However, Dorian Thompson-Robinson was showing major signs of progress before suffering a concussion against Denver. He hasn't been cleared yet but head coach Kevin Stefanski isn't ready to name a starter, even if he is. For those who think Flacco needs to be benched, today's news round-up starts with a story saying he was the least of their concerns on Sunday.
Cleveland Browns news
Joe Flacco appeared to be the least of Cleveland’s problems in the Browns’ loss to the LA Rams — Greg Beacham, AP News
“Of course it’s tough not having star players,” said Myles Garrett, who has gone back-to-back games without a sack for the first time since early last season. “No one asked for the situation that we’re in, but we’re in it. Can’t complain. Can’t moan about it. Just got to go out there and put in the work, find a way to win.”
Myles Garrett was on the field Sunday but he was clearly not at 100 percent. They were also without Denzel Ward and then during the game, Amari Cooper was injured as well. The lack of star players around Joe Flacco wound up being the problem since this normally talented team was full of backups against the Rams.
AFC standings, playoff picture: Browns keep same seed despite loss — Jared Mueller, Dawgs by Nature
"Last week, the NFL playoff picture was pretty clear for Cleveland despite the loss to the Broncos. Playoff Watch 2.0 provided all the details for the fight for the postseason. Despite the second straight loss, the Browns did not lose positioning as Week 13 comes to an end (Monday Night Football will not impact Cleveland’s seed)."
Losing two games in a row is tough but the Browns are still in the same spot thanks to the Steelers and Broncos losing. No one wants to hear this either but losing to an NFC team isn't all that bad. Now, they just have to put it together for these final five games.
It's tough to come down on anyone after the Week 13 loss since the deck was stacked against Cleveland due to injuries. Still, these four players need to look in the mirror after the defeat. Not all were bad for 60 minutes but each had a hand in the letdown.
There was a lot to be frustrated about in this loss but there were some standout performances as well. It wasn't enough to get the win but these three players should be praised for what they did. This includes Harrison Bryant who had his best game of the year.