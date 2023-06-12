Cleveland Browns notable free agents still unsigned
By Randy Gurzi
With minicamp now behind them, the Cleveland Browns are off until training camp starts in July. While the players are enjoying their last break before things go full speed, the coaching staff and front office are hard at work trying to perfect their 53-man roster.
General manager Andrew Berry will always remain aggressive, so we shouldn't count out any more moves before the campaign begins. However, it's probably safe to say at this point, they're not going to bring back any of the remaining free agents that were with the club in 2022.
Notable Browns free agents still on the market
Cleveland has clearly gone in a different direction but it's still a little surprising to see so many notable members of the 2022 squad still without a home in 23.
Ronnie Harrison, Jr., Safety
Back in 2020, the Browns needed help at safety following a ruptured Achilles suffered by Grant Delpit. This led to a trade for Ronnie Harrison from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Harrison was exactly what they needed that season as he was constantly around the football. He made several big plays and was a huge reason for the team's improved play on the defensive side of the ball.
But then, things fell off some in 2021. Harrison began the season by getting ejected against the Kansas City Chiefs and never found the rhythm he showed during his first season with the Browns.
Surprisingly, Harrison was re-signed in 2022. It was assumed they would move on following the frustrating season but a need for depth led to the one-year deal.
Again, Harrison was decent, but not the guy we saw early in his Cleveland days. That's why he's still looking — and with Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod, he's not getting a call to rejoin the Browns — unless a major injury occurs.